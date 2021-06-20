Aisha Sultana appears before Lakshadweep Police in relation to sedition case

Lakshadweep film personality Aisha Sultana appeared before the Kavaratti police on Sunday in connection with a sedition case registered against her by the union territory's police.

According to sources, Sultana's statement was recorded by the police. She was also accompanied by her lawyer.

Sultana was earlier served a notice to appear on Sunday in connection with the case. The Kerala High Court had directed that in case she was arrested, she should be given interim bail.

BJP Lakshadweep president Abdulkhader Haji had petitioned the police citing a remark of Sultana in a TV channel discussion that the Covid-19 surge in Lakshadweep was due to decisions of administrator Praful Khoda Patel and was a 'bio weapon' of the BJP.