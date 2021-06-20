Aisha Sultana appears before Lakshadweep Police

Aisha Sultana appears before Lakshadweep Police in relation to sedition case

Sultana was earlier served a notice to appear on Sunday in connection with the case

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 20 2021, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 21:51 ist
Actor-activist Aisha Sultana. Credit: DH File Photo

Lakshadweep film personality Aisha Sultana appeared before the Kavaratti police on Sunday in connection with a sedition case registered against her by the union territory's police.

According to sources, Sultana's statement was recorded by the police. She was also accompanied by her lawyer.

Also Read | Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana flays social media campaigns against her for false claims

Sultana was earlier served a notice to appear on Sunday in connection with the case. The Kerala High Court had directed that in case she was arrested, she should be given interim bail.

BJP Lakshadweep president Abdulkhader Haji had petitioned the police citing a remark of Sultana in a TV channel discussion that the Covid-19 surge in Lakshadweep was due to decisions of administrator Praful Khoda Patel and was a 'bio weapon' of the BJP.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Lakshadweep
Kerala
Kerala High Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

Spacewalking astronauts tackle solar panel work

Spacewalking astronauts tackle solar panel work

Monkey 'rides' in Delhi Metro train, video goes viral

Monkey 'rides' in Delhi Metro train, video goes viral

Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal

Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

 