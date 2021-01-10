'All involved in Pollachi case will be brought to book'

All those involved in Pollachi sexual harassment case will be brought to book: DMK's Kanimozhi

PTI,
  • Jan 10 2021, 17:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2021, 17:42 ist
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Women's Wing Secretary Kanimozhi along with members of other opposition political party takes part in a protest over Pollachi sexual assault case, in Coimbatore district, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

DMK leader M Kanimozhi on Sunday said her party would ensure that victims in the sensational Pollachi sexual harassment case got justice and all those involved in the case were punished, once it returned to power.

Addressing a protest rally in nearby Pollachi, Kanimozhi alleged that the ruling AIADMK was attempting to protect the party's student wing leader, Arulalandam, arrested in connection with the case recently, and many others involved in the case as they belonged to the party.

She asserted that the DMK will continue to fight till justice was served. The accused, however influential they are, will be brought to book, as there would be a 'change in regime' after the coming assembly elections, Kanimozhi, the women's wing secretary of DMK, added.

Referring to the images of some accused with AIADMK leaders doing rounds online, the DMK MP claimed that it was clear evidence of their links with the ministers.

She sought to know as to why Chief Minister K Palaniswami, who claims to be a farmer himself, was supporting the Centre's new farm laws against which hundreds of peasants were protesting in Delhi. Senior DMK leaders and representatives of MDMK, KMDK, VCK, SDPI, were among those participated in the protest meet.

