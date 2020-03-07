All women Crew operates train between Secunderabad-Vikarabad on the eve of Women's Day

As part of a Railways campaign, an all women crew operated a passenger train from Secunderabad here to Vikarabad, a distance of around 75 km, on the eve of International Women's Day.

To specify the importance of women empowerment and to promote gender equality, Indian Railways is organising International Women's Day Campaign from March 1 to March 10, with the theme 'Each for Equal', South Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Ch Rakesh said. The on-duty women staff of the train comprised Loco pilot, Asstistant Loco Pilot, Train Guard, TTE's and RPF personnel. It was flagged off by women staff of Secunderabad Railway Station, he said.

SCRGeneral Manager Gajanan Mallya complimented the crew members of the SecunderabadVikarabad passenger train. The SCR has already introduced 'All Women Station' concept with a view to providing equal opportunities for its women staff and is successfully operating five 'All Women Stations' in the Zone.