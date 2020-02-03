Amid Coronavirus panic, sale and price of masks in Bengaluru shoot up

Fear and rumours of coronavirus reaching Bengaluru have resulted in a sudden jump in sale of face masks in the city.

With three confirmed cases of the deadly virus got reported in Kerala, one family in Bannerghatta was put under screening on suspicion of carrying coronavirus on Friday. Neighbours of the family had informed officials that they had returned from China recently.

Meanwhile, false rumours had also started doing the rounds that as many as 19 people in Bengaluru got affected by the disease. All these apparently created a panic situation in the city.

According to a Times of India report, sale of face masks has increased manifold in the city in last few days. Considering the high demand, prices of certain masks have doubled too.

While just around 20-22 masks were getting sold in a day a month ago, more than 200 masks are sold per day over the past few days, proprietor of Yasho Pharmacy near Residency Road told TOI.

President of All India Druggists Association Bengaluru Chapter, MK Mayanna also confirmed the rapid hike in sale of masks, adding that the prices have also doubled. "What was sold at Rs 5, now costs Rs 10 owing to shortage," he told the publication.

It is to be noted that no confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Bengaluru yet.

The plague, originated in Wuhan, has created havoc across China as it has already claimed 361 lives with over 16,000 people affected in the country. The government of India has issued advisory to the citizens, urging them to take precautionary measures and avoid travelling to China.