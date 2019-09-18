Andhra Govt bans private practice of Govt Doctors

Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy's government in a significant move has banned private practices of government doctors in the state. However, the emoluments of the government doctors will be hiked to compensate for the loss they might encounter by not lending their expert services outside the gamut of government hospitals.



The decision came after the report of Dr Sujatha Rao committee was submitted to the Chief Minister at CM’s residence in Tadepalli on Wednesday. The expert committee suggested over 100 reforms in the medical and health sector in the state and discussed the issues with CM. “The decision might initially be objected by few doctors but finally they will comply with the new rules. Once the doctors feel the improved ownership in the hospital and gain the confidence of the poor patients the issue will subside,” Dr Sambasiva Reddy on the committee member said.



The Chief Minister has also wanted a notification to recruit more doctors in public hospitals to encourage patients to seek admission in hospitals. “If we see that the staffs and infrastructures of the government hospitals improve, the government hospitals will survive the competition from private practice,” Jaganmohan Reddy told the committee.

The Chief Minister suggested the committee and the concerned officials the physical infrastructure including the hospital walls, bathrooms, beds and even pillows require a drastic transformation. “There could be air conditioners if needed. New fans and lights must be installed to give confidence in the hearts of the patients,” Jaganmohan Reddy said.



The Chief Minister further directed the concerned to bring in substantial improvement in nursing education. “All government medical colleges must have Nursing colleges. A separate and robust ambulance (108 and 104) and first aid service department must be in place,” he advised. Similarly, he wanted the government hospitals to follow and practice world standards in pest control, sanitation, and storage and incineration technologies in government hospitals. The hospitals will hereafter have to purchase medicines that have approval from WHO.



In the new Arogyasree-free medical service scheme to be relaunched on New Year, will cover 1200 -2000 diseases and health problems. CM also wants to increase coverage of the present allowance of Rs 5000 being given to the poorest of the poor while they undergo treatment.