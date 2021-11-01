Andhra Pradesh CM presents YSR achievement awards

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday presented the YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement awards to various organisations and individuals from varied fields in acknowledgment of their outstanding contributions to public service.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh each, a citation and a memento, was presented to 11 organisations and 18 individuals.

The Achievement Award, with a reward of Rs 5 lakh each, was given away to seven organisations and 25 individuals.

Eminent journalist and author Palagummi Sainath and noted Telugu journalist Telakapalli Ravi rejected the Lifetime Achievement Award for which they have been chosen, saying they would not accept such an award instituted by the government.

Among those who received the Achievement Award were seven Covid warriors and a charitable trust.

The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, Puttaparthi, C P Brown Library, Kadapa, Saraswatha Niketan Library, Vetapalem, Sri Siddhendra Yogi Kalakshetram, Kuchipudi, Rural Development Trust, Anantapuramu, Maharaja's Government College of Music and Dance, Vizianagaram were among the reputed organisations that received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Founder of the famous 'Kadiyam Nurseries', Palla Venkanna, was presented the Lifetime Achievement award posthumously. Veteran Telugu editor A B K Prasad also received the Lifetime Achievement award.

Another reputed Editor Potturi Venkateswara Rao, cartoonist Khaja Hussain alias Devi Priya and senior journalist K Amarnath were presented the Lifetime Achievement award posthumously.

Though the government initially said the award is aimed at recognising "work of any distinction" and given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, civil service and sports, only those from agriculture, arts and culture, literature and journalism were chosen now.

On November 6, 2019, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government issued an order stating that it would present YSR Lifetime Awards for Public Service to "acknowledge and reward outstanding contributions to public service."

The awards were supposed to be presented to 100 winners every year from 2020 on January 26 and August 15, carrying a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a citation signed by the Chief Minister. Now, the awards have been split into two categories – lifetime achievement and achievement – with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively but only 63 winners were selected this year.

The government has now decided to present the awards only once a year on November 1, the state formation day. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the culture and traditions of Andhra Pradesh were unique and special.

"Rabindranath Tagore hailed Telugu as the sweet language of the country. On the occasion of the state formation day, I pay my tributes to Potti Sriramulu who laid down his life for the creation of a separate Telugu state," the Governor said. He congratulated the award winners and recalled the late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy who had passionately worked for the betterment of agriculture and education.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said several unsung heroes were chosen for the awards in a transparent manner without any discrimination. "Like the country’s highest civilian awards like Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan, we wanted to institute an award at the state level. This award is an honour for our culture and tradition," he said. Earlier, the Governor and the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to 'Amarajeevi' Potti Sriramulu and Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. YSR's widow Y S Vijayamma also attended.

