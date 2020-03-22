AP records 6th COVID-19 case; Lockdown till March 31

Andhra Pradesh records sixth COVID-19 case; Lockdown till March 31

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS,
  • Mar 22 2020, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 23:02 ist
Besides a 200-bed isolation ward in every district headquarters, a 100-bedded isolation facility would be set up in all the 175 assembly constituencies. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced that Andhra Pradesh would be locked down till March 31, like other states, to contain COVID-19.

 

Patient 6 is from Visakhapatnam - 49 years female, a close contact of Patient 3, who had returned from Mecca. She is admitted in hospital on 20 March and tested Positive on 22 March.

Reddy has on Sunday revealed that so far six positive cases were recorded in the state of which the first case person in Nellore is discharged.

Stating the assembly budget sessions as mandatory, the Chief Minister said that his government would quickly complete the (budget) session restricting it for few days.

Reddy who came out of his Tadepalli camp office residence in Guntur district at five pm and clapped said that everyone is indebted to the medical staff, sanitation workers, police and emergency service staff who are working during these tough times to stop the pandemic.

Speaking later in a press conference, Reddy said that interstate borders will be sealed, public transport will be stopped, cinema halls and malls will be shut along with all non-essential establishments. Industries and offices will be allowed to run on skeleton staff on rotation basis.

Besides a 200-bed isolation ward in every district headquarters, a 100-bedded isolation facility would be set up in all the 175 assembly constituencies.

Health workers, village volunteers have collected the data of foreign returnees and will be in touch with them, CM said.

Daily essential commodities and medical services will be made available and strict action will be taken against those who sell at a higher price, the CM said while asking people not to panic.

