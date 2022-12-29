Andhra stampede: TDP announces ex-gratia of Rs 24 lakh to kin of deceased

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will pay an ex gratia sum of Rs 24 lakh each to the next of the kin of eight persons who were killed in a stampede during a road show of its leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Kandukur town on Wednesday night.
The TDP, which initially announced Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the dead, increased the same to Rs 15 lakh on Thursday. Eleven party leaders have announced another Rs 9 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.
Eight persons including two women lost their lives in the stampede on Wednesday night during a road show by the former Chief Minister at Kandukur town in Nellore district.
Also Read | Andhra Pradesh stampede tragedy: Toll rises to 8, PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh
Five persons were also injured in the tragedy which occurred when a large number of people surged forward to catch a glimpse of the leader of opposition and fell into a drain.
Meanwhile, Naidu consoled the families of the deceased on Thursday. He assured the family members that the party will stand by them. He handed over ex gratia cheques on behalf of the party.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person. He also announced Rs 50,000 to each of the injured.
Hours later, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.
