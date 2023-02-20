AP industrial policy should advise, assist and support startups: Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has instructed officials to build a special facility of three lakh square feet area in a prime location in Visakhapatnam to house the start-ups and also the offices of the industries department.

The port city, being hailed as the next capital of the state, is where Reddy wants to move his executive seat eventually.

The YSRCP government is holding its first Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam in the first week of March.

On Monday, Reddy reviewed the formulation of AP's new industrial policy.

“MSMEs face tough competition and they can march ahead with help of tie-ups with global companies, agencies,” Reddy said, adding that officials should assist the entrepreneurs from the concept formulation to the industry unit commissioning stage and also in marketing their products.

Importance should be given to product marketing and necessary tie-ups at international level, the CM directed the officials in the initial review meeting.

Asserting that the new industrial policy as a whole should meet demands of the entrepreneurs, the CM said that the MSME policy in particular should advise, assist and be supportive to the start-ups in every respect.

While giving top priority to encourage start-ups, it is also necessary to pay attention to provide basic infrastructure to meet the demands of port-based industries, the Chief Minister told the officials. The new industrial policy should be formulated keeping in mind all these points.