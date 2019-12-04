Are FASTag users paying more than they should in toll?

FASTag users are cashing out extra money than mandated in certain toll plazas when completing the return journey within 24 hours. Since FASTag is an automated system, most of the users end up paying 1.5 times more than the regular fee, according to a Deccan Chronicle report.

The gazette notification 371, issued by the Ministry of Transport and Highways in February 2018, states that the rate for light motor vehicles at Kalaparru toll plaza on the Chennai- Kolkata National Highway, for the base year 2008, is Rs 0.65, which works out to Rs 40 for a one-way trip. However, most of the vehicles travelling on the Chennai-Kolkata highway ends up paying Rs 55, according to the information available on the NHAI website.

A senior official at the regional office of NHAI Vijayawada said that most of the individual toll plazas do not have access to the main servers, but no one can tamper with the rates.

The FASTag users can always register a complaint, he said.

The NHAI website contains details regarding the collection from individual toll plazas and the user can crosscheck the fee on the website and verify it.

The Centre had mandated the use of FASTags in toll plazas from December 15, 2019, onwards

