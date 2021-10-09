Army truck overturns after hitting divider in Kerala

An army truck hit a divider and overturned at Kanjikode in this north Kerala district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

However, the army personnel, travelling in the vehicle, escaped without any major injury, they said.

The incident took place when the driver of the truck tried to avoid hitting a pedestrian attempting to cross the road.

The vehicle was heading to Thiruvananthapuram from Coimbatore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

A police official said there were over 10 army personnel inside the vehicle and those who suffered injuries were rushed to the government district hospital.

