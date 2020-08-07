At least 80 feared trapped in landslide at Rajamala near Munnar

At least 80 persons were feared to be trapped in a landslide at Rajamala near Munnar in Idukki district in Kerala. There were unconfirmed reports that three bodies were recovered from the spot.

The landslide reportedly took place during the early hours of Friday. Though the area was around 20 kilometres from Munnar, rescue workers could not reach the area yet owing to the tough terrain and rough weather. A team of NDRF and fire and rescue personnel were rushing to the spot.

The number of people trapped was yet to be ascertained, said a local revenue official.

A local panchayat member told a television channel that at least 20 houses in four hamlets of workers of a plantation were washed away in the landslide. Since the power supply to the region was affected over the last few days, communication facilities like mobile phone were also affected.

Kerala Forest Minister K Raju said that the information received from forest officials in the region was that it was a major landslide.