Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu foresters reunited a baby elephant with its mother after a rescue operation, even as the department personnel continue their search for the T23 tiger that has killed four persons.

The baby elephant was reunited with its mother in the Mudumalai National Park in the Nilgiris district on Wednesday. A video of the baby elephant blowing a big trumpet while approaching the mother has gone viral on social media.

“A kutty (small) baby elephant was reunited with the family after rescue by TN foresters in Mudumalai. Most heart-warming indeed. Kudos,” tweeted Supriya Sahu, Secretary, Environment and Forests.

"Incredible outpouring of love on the kutty baby elephant who was reunited with the herd by #TNForesters. The kutty blows a big trumpet while approaching the mother.Well done Sachin,Vengatesh Prabhu,Prasad,Vijay,George Praveenson,Thamba Kumar,Aneesh,Kumar, & APW teams Pandalur"

Sharing a short video of the reuniting of the baby elephant with its mother, the senior bureaucrat further wrote:

The rescue and reuniting efforts come amid an 11-day struggle by forest officials to capture T23 tiger that still remain elusive.