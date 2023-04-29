Be prepared for 'Jaganannaku Chebudam' scheme: Andhra Pradesh CM to officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to be fully prepared for the launch of 'Jaganannaku Chebudam' (Let's Tell Jagan Brother), a scheme aimed at resolving people's grievances, on May 9.
In a video conference with district collectors and superintendents of police, Reddy noted that the ultimate aim of 'Jaganannaku Chebudam' is to solve problems to the satisfaction of people within a stipulated time, according to an official release.
"The official machinery should ensure that the complainants are fully satisfied," he said.
Also Read | CM Jagan urges Centre to allow sale of excess tobacco produced by Andhra farmers without penalties
He also said that the project monitoring units at the mandal, district, division and Chief Minister's Office (CMO) level should keep track of messages, suggestions, grievances and feedback received through the helpline number -- 1902.
Reddy said this programme directly links people to the CMO.
The helpline would be given wide publicity by volunteers, who will go door-to-door to explain its importance to people, ahead of the scheme's launch, he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security
Bihar: 56 transgenders among constables to be recruited
Russian strikes kill 25 including five children
Jiah Khan case: Celeb suicides that turned into cases
Warming seas threat to life in ocean's 'twilight zone'
'Transformers: Rise of the Beast trailer released
In Pics | 10 interesting facts about 'Ponniyin Selvan'
A timeline of the Jiah Khan suicide case till date
Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' win big
Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation