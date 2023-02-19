Being housewife is not a reason for reducing motor accident compensation: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court has observed that a woman should not be denied compensation for injuries caused in motor accidents on the grounds that she is a housewife.

A bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran gave the order on the basis of an appeal filed by a woman who suffered spinal injury in an accident involving a Kerala SRTC (KSRTC) bus in 2006.

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal had ordered a compensation of around Rs. 40,000 to the woman hailing from Palakkad district. Objecting to her appeal, KSRTC maintained that since she was a housewife and had no income she need not be given higher compensation.

The HC rejected the contention terming it as 'outrageous' and stated that compensation to housewives should be measured like that of working women. The court also granted a compensation of around Rs. 1.65 lakhs.

"The role of a mother and wife at home is beyond comparison. She is a true nation builder. She invests her time for the family and ensures that the next generation is fostered with the highest levels of excellence. Her efforts can never be taken trivially or brushed aside, as being without monetary value," the court observed.