Bengaluru native held in Kerala with illegal cash

The Railway police in Thiruvananthapuram seized illegal cash amounting to Rs. 45 lakh from a native of Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Monday. It was suspected to be money laundering and the arrested, identified as Gangaraju, 37, could be a carrier, said the police.

Gangaraju, who was held while he was about to board a Bengaluru bound train from Thiruvananthapuram, told the police that he got the cash from an unidentifiable place and he was taken to the place blindfolded. He also pretended ignorance of the identity of the persons who were supposed to collect the cash at Bengaluru. Police suspect that the money was meant for a real estate deal in Bengaluru.

The accused and the cash would be handed over to the Enforcement Directorate officials, said the police.