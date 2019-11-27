Bindu Ammini says she will visit Sabarimala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 27 2019, 20:07pm ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2019, 20:58pm ist
Activist Bindu Ammini. (PTI Photo)

Bindu Ammini, who suffered a a chilli spray attack for venturing to Sabrimala Ayyappa temple on Tuesday, has said that she will visit the temple on January 2.

Bindu, who visited the temple along with one Kanaka Durga on last January 2, said that she would visit the temple again on coming January 2. She also said that she was not expecting a a favourable decision on her request for police protection to visit Sabarimala.

Bindu, who tried to go to Sabarimala along with Bhumata Brigade activist Trupti Desai on Tuesday, had suffered a chilli spray attack from a Hindu activist at Kochi. Bindu demanded that sections of SC ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should be also invoked against the accused.

Meanwhile, Trupti Desai had returned to Pune from Kochi by Tuesday night, amidst protests by Hindu activists and the police's stand that she could not be provided protection to visit Sabarimala. It was Trupti's second attempt to visit Sabarimala temple on Tuesday, the first one being on last November.

