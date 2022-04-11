Blow to Sasikala as Chennai court rejects her plea on AIADMK post

Blow to Sasikala as court rejects plea on AIADMK post

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 11 2022, 13:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 13:19 ist
V K Sasikala. Credit: DH Photo

A Chennai court has dismissed V K Sasikala's petition seeking the right to be general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). 

More to follow...

V K Sasikala
Tamil Nadu
AIADMK
India News

