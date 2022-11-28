Cases filed against 3,000 in Vizhinjam police station attack; no consensus at all-party meeting

A case was registered against 3,000 persons, including women and children, in connection with the attack on Vizhinjam police station in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday as part of the ongoing protests against Adani Vizhinjam international seaport project.

Even as no tension was reported on Monday, an all-party meeting remained inconclusive as the representatives of the Latin Catholic church spearheading the stir reiterated that the CPI(M) and BJP were deliberately creating tension to sabotage the stir. They also demanded a judicial probe into the police station attack.

Opposition Congress also alleged of BJP-CPI(M) nexus to sabotage the stir to help Adani group. The decision to register case against Thiruvananthapuram archbishop Antony J Netto and other senior priests in connection with the violence on Saturday was aimed at creating provocation, alleged opposition leader V D Satheesan.

CPI(M) leaders and ministers reiterated the allegations that there were dubious intentions behind the stir.

According to the (FIR) of the police station attack, the agitators threatened to kill police personnel by setting fire and held them hostage demanding release of those held in connection with violence on Saturday. Extensive damage was caused to police station properties, including vehicles. The loss is estimated to be around Rs 85 lakh. Various sections of IPC and PDPP Act were invoked. No accused persons were named in the FIR.

Around 35 police personnel were injured, some of them seriously, in the attack.

Arrest of five persons in connection with the violence on Saturday led to police station attack on Sunday. While one person was produced before court and remanded, four others were released on bail from police station.

City police commissioner Sparjan Kumar said that there was no provocation from the police. He also said that legal steps in all cases registered against the accused would proceed.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court directed the government to take all measures to avert violence at Vizhinjam and to make the agitators responsible for damage to properties caused in the violence on Sunday.

A petition filed by Adani Group seeking protection would be considered by court on Friday. The Adani Group estimates that the 105-days-long stir so far caused a loss of around Rs 200 crore. The state government may back a demand to make the agitators liable for the loss.