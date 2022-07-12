CBI books Lakshadweep MP for ‘cheating’ poor fishermen of Rs 9 crore

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal has found himself in trouble as the CBI booked him and others for causing a loss of around Rs 9 crore to the island’s “poor” fishermen and a cooperative federation by promising a higher rate for exporting dry tuna fish to a Sri Lankan company represented by his nephew.

The CBI registered a case invoking sections of cheating and criminal conspiracy as well as the Prevention of Corruption Act on Monday against NCP MP Faizal, his nephew Mohammed Abdul Razik Thangal, Lakshadweep Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd (LCMF) Managing Director MP Anwar and Colombo-based SRT General Merchants Importers and Exporters.

Searches were also conducted on Tuesday at the MP’s residence in Delhi and other locations.

According to the CBI FIR, Faizal has allegedly facilitated the deal promising a higher price for dry tuna fish to be exported to the Lankan company in 2016-17. The fish was to be exported by LCMF through Kochi-based M/s Accelerated Freeze Drying Company (AFDC). However, the assured amount was not given to fishermen by LCMF.

The MP allegedly gave a “fake” assurance that the Lankan company was willing to purchase the fish at a higher rate. On this basis, the LCMF decided to buy the fish without a tender, relying on Faizal’s word and subsequently bought 287 tonnes of fish from various cooperative societies, assuring them high prices.

The FIR claimed that the MP was instrumental in fixing M/s AFDC as the exporter through LCMF. However, it did not go forward as M/s AFDC refused to continue with the deal and lift further fish for export, as it did not receive Rs 60 lakh for the first consignment of 10 tonnes.

“Finally, M/s AFDC faced a loss of Rs 60 lakh and the poor fishermen of Lakshadweep islands and LCMF have faced a loss of money to the tune of Rs nine crore,” the FIR said.