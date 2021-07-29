Central team to visit Kerala as Covid cases remain high

Central team to visit Kerala as daily Covid-19 cases remain high

With an active caseload of 1.54 lakh as of latest update, Kerala accounts for 37.1% of the total active cases in the country

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 29 2021, 12:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 12:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Union Health Ministry will depute a six-member team to Kerala for effective Covid-19 management as the state reports a spike in daily cases.

The team headed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director S K Singh will reach Kerala Friday and visit some districts reporting a high case positivity rate, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Kerala to impose full Covid-19 lockdown on July 31, August 1 as cases rise

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The Central government is sending six-member team to Kerala headed by NCDC Director. As a large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid state's ongoing efforts in COVID-19 management."

The ministry's statement said the team will work closely with state health authorities, take a stock of the ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the spread of the virus.

With an active caseload of 1.54 lakh as of latest update, Kerala accounts for 37.1 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

Average daily cases being reported in the state are above 17,443. The state has also reported a high case positivity of 12.93 per cent cumulatively and 11.97 per cent weekly. Six districts are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity, the statement stated

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Mansukh Mandaviya
NCDC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

How to reclaim your old ways post-Covid

How to reclaim your old ways post-Covid

Pandemic takes toll on athletes' mental health at Tokyo

Pandemic takes toll on athletes' mental health at Tokyo

Why is the Assam-Mizoram dispute getting out of hand?

Why is the Assam-Mizoram dispute getting out of hand?

DH Toon | 'Even one day is a long time in politics!'

DH Toon | 'Even one day is a long time in politics!'

How the Olympics captures athletic performances

How the Olympics captures athletic performances

Did you know? Stars too have their 'mid-life crisis'

Did you know? Stars too have their 'mid-life crisis'

Sponge structures may be Earth's oldest animal life

Sponge structures may be Earth's oldest animal life

 