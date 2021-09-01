Centre has decided to concede demand of statehood for Puducherry, says CM N Rangasamy

Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday said the Centre has decided to concede the demand for statehood to Puducherry.

Replying to the views of members of both the ruling and opposition blocks during a debate on budget for the fiscal 2021-22 in the legislative assembly, the Chief Minister said, "statehood is absolutely necessary for Puducherry." He noted that several hardships had been experienced without statehood status for Puducherry.

The central government has decided to concede the plea for full-fledged statehood for Puducherry, the CM said without elaborating. He also announced that monthly assistance given to freedom fighters under a state government scheme as pension for the freedom fighters would be raised to Rs 10,000 from the present Rs 9,000.

Rangasamy said his government had decided to exempt students selected through the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) for medical and engineering students from paying tuition fees. The government would bear the expenditure.

The legislation would get Rs 2 crores under Local Area Development scheme instead of Rs 1 crore disbursed so far. He also announced that monthly assistance given to aged press persons would be hiked to Rs 8,000 from present Rs 7,500.

The internship allowance to the medical graduates would be raised from present Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000.

Rangasamy further said he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction central grants to the Puducherry budget under 90:10 ratio, with Centre's contribution at 90 per cent of the total requirements and the territorial government`s share being 10 per cent.

Presently, the ratio was 60:40. He said loans borrowed from the Backward Welfare corporation by the students belonging to the Backward Class for their educational pursuits would be waived. All vacancies in different posts of jobs in government would be filled and police personnel would be recruited soon.

Earlier, during the debate members belonging to both the treasury and opposition blocks wanted the government to tone up education in the Union Territorry.