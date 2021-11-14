Centre unsupportive of progressive Telangana: K T Rama Rao

Telangana industries minister K T Rama Rao reiterated his request to the Centre for sanction of a Mega Powerloom Cluster at Sircilla, under the Comprehensive Powerloom Cluster Development Scheme (CPCDS).

Sircilla, a handloom hub of Telangana, is represented by KTR in the state assembly.

In a letter to union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal, KTR said, “Sircilla has been a major hub of Handloom and Textiles activity for several decades now. The state government had initiated several measures to ensure the weaver community of this town finds gainful employment. The town has the necessary ecosystem and trained manpower required to set up a Mega Powerloom cluster.”

The minister said that seven letters were sent at various times to the Narendra Modi government requesting for the cluster at Sircilla. "In spite of repeated reminders by way of letters and personal meetings regarding the matter, unfortunately no action was taken by the union government."

KTR mentioned that their TRS government had initiated several measures to ensure the all round development of handloom and textiles sector and the well-being of the weaver community.

These flagship initiatives including 40 % input subsidy linked wage compensation scheme, Thrift Fund to Handloom/Powerloom Weavers, providing continuous work to powerloom workers, have resulted in revival of this industry with major increase in earnings/wages,” KTR added.

While stating that the Centre had appreciated such measures and initiatives on various occasions, KTR expressed disappointment over his state not receiving any significant support related to the handloom and textiles from the central government.

Expressing his anguish, KTR said, “Due to the lack of support to progressive states like Telangana, today our country is unable to compete even with smaller countries. I would like to reiterate that the development of Telangana translates to the development of our country.”

Despite the situation, KTR said, Telangana has been able to attract some marquee investments into the textiles sector. "Telangana state has earmarked extra budgets for the Handloom and Textiles sector and has taken up world class projects like Kakatiya Mega Textile Park."

“Over the past few years we have been observing that the Centre is announcing schemes and assistance to states which lack the necessary ecosystem or resources. All this at the expense of fast developing states like Telangana. The youth of Telangana are eagerly waiting for employment opportunities that will be created by projects like the Mega Powerloom cluster. I make an earnest appeal on behalf of people of Telangana to sanction the Mega Powerloom Cluster at Sircilla without further delay,” minister said in the eighth missive.

