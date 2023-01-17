Che's daughter visits Chennai; to be feted by CPI(M)

Che Guevara's daughter visits Chennai, to be feted by CPI(M) state unit

She was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by CPI(M) state secretary G Balakrishnan and senior leader G Ramakrishnan among others

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jan 17 2023, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 14:29 ist
Aleida Guevara. Credit: PTI Photo

Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara arrived here on a two-day visit on Tuesday to attend events organised by the state unit of the CPI(M).

She was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by CPI(M) state secretary G Balakrishnan and senior leader G Ramakrishnan among others.

According to the CPI(M), Aleida, who arrived here from Thiruvananthapuram, is likely to attend a party meeting on Tuesday and will participate in a public reception on Wednesday.

The public event will be attended by, among others DMK MP Kanimozhi and VCK founder and Lok Sabha member Thol Thirumavalavan. Aleida's daughter Estefania Guevara will also be felicitated at the event.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Che Guevara
Chennai
CPI(M)

What's Brewing

The British aren’t the only ones with Royal drama

The British aren’t the only ones with Royal drama

Airlines face hurdles to cashing in on China re-opening

Airlines face hurdles to cashing in on China re-opening

Djokovic return splits fans at Australian Open

Djokovic return splits fans at Australian Open

DH Toon | Wounded middle class calls out 'sadist' FM

DH Toon | Wounded middle class calls out 'sadist' FM

Astronomers from IISc detect signal from distant galaxy

Astronomers from IISc detect signal from distant galaxy

Nimhans develops 1st tool in India to gauge work stress

Nimhans develops 1st tool in India to gauge work stress

Bengaluru history to bloom at Republic Day flower show

Bengaluru history to bloom at Republic Day flower show

Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador

Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador

 