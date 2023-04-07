Chennai: Congress to show black flags to PM; BJP prepares for a gala reception

Tamil Nadu Congress on Friday announced that its cadres will show black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state on Saturday in protests against the BJP’s “vindictive attitude” towards Rahul Gandhi.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai asked party cadres to ensure that the Prime Minister is accorded a rousing reception during his visit to Chennai. “Cultural programmes have been organised to welcome the Prime Minister who has a special place reserved for Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu are eager to welcome the Prime Minister by thronging the roads that his motorcade will pass through,” Annamalai said.

He asked BJP cadres to come in large numbers to welcome Modi, who will inaugurate a new terminal at the Chennai International Airport and launch the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat express.

Congress Legislature Party leader K Selvaperunthagai said party cadres will show black flags to Modi during his Chennai visit. “The BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has murdered democracy by disqualifying Rahul Gandhi from Parliament. The Congress, as a mark of protest, will show black flags to Modi on Saturday,” Selvaperunthagai said.

This is not the first time that Modi is facing protests in Tamil Nadu – in 2018, the Prime Minister was “welcomed” with black flags and black balloons as he landed in Chennai to inaugurate the Defence Expo in Tirupporur on the outskirts of the city. Twitter also trended #GOBackModi hashtag which is used till day whenever the Prime Minister visits TN.

Modi will also inaugurate new railway lines and highway projects in Tamil Nadu, besides attending an event organised by the Ramakrishna Mission. On Sunday, the Prime Minister will visit the Theppakadu Elephant Camp and interact with Bellie and Bomman, the two elephant caretakers who shot to fame through Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers.