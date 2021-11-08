Chennai continues to be under water; more rainfall expected

Several parts of Chennai were underwater for the second day on Monday with incessant rains continuing to pound this metropolis even as the MeT department said low pressure is likely to be formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal bringing heavy to very heavy rains for the next few days.

The city received 7.8 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday with northern parts of Chennai receiving maximum rainfall. Though the rainfall was less than 21 cm of rains received in the previous 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the non-stop rains further inundated several low-lying areas confining people living there to their homes.

The situation was no better in other parts of the state with the North-east Monsoon (NEM) rains continuing to lash Tamil Nadu. Reports of flooding were reported from several districts in the northern part of the state even as the government said it was making all efforts to drain the rainwater at the earliest.

In Chennai, the civic body, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), said that it distributed over 1 lakh food packets to people affected due to floods and incessant rains on Monday. The forecast by MeT prompted the government to announce a holiday for its offices in Chennai, schools, and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts.

Major intersections in the city were full of water even as GCC deployed high-end equipment to drain the rainwater. Traffic was hit on major roads even as huge snarls were reported from the Chennai-Kanyakumari National Highway.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, for the second day, visited the rain-affected areas in Chennai, while reservoirs continued to discharge excess water. The MeT department said a low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around November 9.

“It is likely to become more marked and move west­northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours,” the MeT said, adding that thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts and Puducherry.

Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Kallakurichi and Salem districts, the MeT said.

