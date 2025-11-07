Menu
SIR row | Supreme Court to hear DMK's plea on November 11

On November 3, R S Bharathi, organising secretary of the DMK, moved the top court against the SIR, calling the exercise 'unconstitutional, arbitrary, and a threat to democratic rights'.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 06:21 IST
