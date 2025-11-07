Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan-Afghanistan forces trade fire as talks resume

Both sides reported human losses during the clashes from October 11-15, which were brought under control after a temporary ceasefire that was extended and is still holding.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 06:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 06:26 IST
World newsPakistanAfghanistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us