Cheques of Rs. 6.3 cr for Kerala flood relief bounce

Cheques worth Rs 6.3 crores received as a contribution to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund following the floods bounced owing to insufficient funds in payers' bank accounts.

Of this, Rs 5.09 crores could be recovered so far by initiating steps for issuing cheques without insufficient funds, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac informed the Kerala Assembly.

As many as 578 cheques bounced due to insufficient funds in banks, of which 331 cheques for around Rs 1.2 crores were still pending realisation.

A total of Rs 4656.86 crores were so far received as a contribution to the CMDRF following the floods, while Rs 2476.46 crores were spent till October for relief activities.