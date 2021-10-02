CM Jagan's 'CLAP' for Swachha Andhra Pradesh

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has launched “Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam - Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP)”, a programme intended to provide better sanitation services in the rural and urban areas.

As part of the programme, Reddy flagged off over 4,000 garbage collection vehicles from the Benz Circle in Vijayawada on Saturday.

From collection to treatment of waste, CLAP aims to achieve source-level segregation of garbage, and mechanised door-to-door collection, with community participation. It supports on-site waste treatment while encouraging home composting methods.

For primary segregation of waste at a household level, a three-bin system is being initiated with Green, Blue, and Red coloured bins for wet, dry, and domestic hazardous waste supplied to every household.

About 1.20 crore such bins are being procured at an estimated cost of Rs 72 crore to be offered to 40 lakh households in the state.

For the door-to-door collection of waste, 3,097 diesel auto tippers are being deployed in Grade 1 and above category Urban Local Bodies. 1,800 electric auto-rickshaws will be introduced in grade 2/3 category ULBs and Nagar Panchayats, officials said.

Both the vehicles would be equipped with wet, dry, and domestic hazardous waste partition bins, a hydraulic lift and a microphone for public awareness announcements.

For the intermediate storage of segregated waste, 231 garbage transfer stations, estimated to cost about Rs 220 crore, will be set up in 124 ULBs, where primary waste collected from households is transferred, compacted and is transported to treatment plants.

A 20 feet green belt will be developed around every garbage transfer station.

For the safe disposal of masks and sanitary napkins, 6,417 incinerators are planned to be distributed at all the gram panchayats.

Officials stated that work on 4,171 integrated solid waste management plants is also underway.

