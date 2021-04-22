Complaints galore as EVMs 'safe' at Tamil Nadu counting centres

Twenty-five days is a long time, especially for political parties in Tamil Nadu who are waiting for the EVMs to be opened to end the suspense on who gets to rule the state for the next five years. EVMs that were used on April 6 during the single-phase polling to all 234 constituencies are stored at “strongrooms” in 78 centres in 37 districts.

Unwilling to take chances, the cadre of political parties, especially those from the DMK and the AIADMK alliance, have deployed people in turns to “protect” the EVMs. The cadres keep round-the-clock vigil at the counting centres, mostly government and private colleges, to ensure there is no “foul play.”

Reports from various parts of Tamil Nadu say every counting centre is “manned” by the cadres round the clock. At any given point in time, at least 15 to 20 people from various political parties are at each centre.

Even as Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo takes pain to explain every now and then that the EVMs are “safe” and that the “strongrooms” are sealed, complaints of “suspicious movement” at the centres have not stopped.

While DMK President M K Stalin took to Twitter last week to allege movement of the well-equipped bus and “mobile toilets” inside some of the premises where the EVMs are stored, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) petitioned Returning Officers in two constituencies seeking clarity on “installation of Wi-Fi devices” next to the strongrooms.

VCK general secretary and Villupuram MP D Ravikumar told DH that the party candidate in Cheyyur constituency detected Wi-Fi connectivity very close to the strongroom and asked the authorities to explain the need for installing new devices.

In Vaanur, another constituency where VCK is contesting, Ravikumar alleged that three persons claiming to be representatives from BSNL came to install Wi-Fi devices.

“We raised the issues with returning officers, and they were sorted out. We do not understand why such things keep happening,” he said.

The counting of votes will be taken up on May 2.