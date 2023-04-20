Cong's youth summit in Kerala to counter Modi's youth interaction

Close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending an interaction with youth in Kochi next week, the Congress in Kerala has also decided to conduct a youth summit in Kochi which will be attended by Congress leader Rahil Gandhi.

In a bid to counter BJP's attempts to make inroads into the Christian vote banks in the state, Congress will launch a massive campaign and even bring out documentaries and conduct photo exhibitions to highlight the attack on Christians and dalits by BJP-RSS in various parts of the country.

A meeting of the political affairs committee of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday has asked party leaders to hold deliberations with leaders of all sections continuously to enhance the rapport. A chintan shivir will be held by the party in Kerala on May 9 and 10.

Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran said that the youth summit to be held in Kochi in May would be countering the youth interaction programme of the Prime Minister in Kochi next week. "Centre's policies that are leading to unemployment would be exposed at the summit which would witness huge participation. The anti-people policies of the CPM government would be also exposed," he said.

Sudhakaran also alleged of BJP-CPM nexus citing a host of instances. Even as central agencies were acting against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, no action was being taken against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Viayan who faced serious allegations with regard to gold and dollar smuggling. The SNC Lavalin corruption case against Vijayan was postponed by the Supreme Court 33 times. A money laundering case involving BJP Kerala president K Surendran was sabotaged. A controversial resort owned by the family members of a CPM top leader in Kerala is entering into a deal with a BJP MP's firm, Sudhakaran said.