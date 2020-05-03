Coronavirus: IAF chopper showers flower petals on Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

Expressing the gratitude of the Defence forces to the coronavirus frontline 'warriors', an Indian Air Force helicopter showered flower petals over the state-run Gandhi Hospital here on Sunday.

It was part of the nation-wide thanksgiving effort by the armed forces to honour doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other front-line workers battling coronavirus. At around 10.30 am, the Chetak helicopter hovered over the hospital and showered petals as doctors, nurses, paramedical, sanitation and other staff and police personnel assembled near the premises.

The COVID-19 'warriors' were seen taking videos and photos from their mobile phones while some others clapped. The Gandhi Hospital is among the designated facilities in Telangana for treatment of COVID-19