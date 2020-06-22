Kerala sees fourth consecutive day of COVID-19 spike

COVID-19: Kerala sees fourth consecutive day of record spike with 138 fresh cases

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 22 2020, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 19:11 ist
Kerala witnessed its fourth consecutive day of a record spike in COVID-19 as the state reported 138 cases on Monday.

With 88 more recovering from the infection, the total number of active cases reached 1,540.

People from abroad and other states constitute the major chunk of those being infected. Of the 138 found infected on Monday, 87 were from abroad and 47 from other states. Only four got infected through a local contact.

Kerala Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar had gone in a self-quarantine as a health worker in Thrissur, with whom the minister recently interacted, was tested positive.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and AICC leader Oommen Chandy demanded the government to reconsider the decision to insist on pre-departure Covid-19 test for NRIs.

He alleged that the decision would put NRIs to hardship. If the state could make arrangements for conducting the tests, it would be fine, he added.

