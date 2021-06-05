Covid-19: Kerala sets July 15 target to provide first dose of vaccine to all aged above 40 years

The Kerala government has decided to provide at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine to all aged above 40 years by July 15.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave the direction at a review meeting in the wake of chances of a third wave of the pandemic. Mentally-ill patients would be given priority in vaccination.

About one crore persons above the age of 45 years in Kerala have already got their first dose of vaccine in the state; over 20 lakh have got their second doses too. Nearly 22 percent of the state's population has been vaccinated. The state government has already announced that all persons in the state would be provided vaccine free of cost and has placed an order for one crore doses. The state is expecting to receive 38 lakh doses of vaccine this month.

The state government also decided to conduct a genetic grading of breakthrough infections among children as part of the preparedness against the third wave. The state would also continue its efforts to identify mutated variants of virus in the state.

Many relaxations given in lockdown norms in the state were withdrawn from Saturday as the test positivity rate remained around 15 per cent after relaxations were given. Only shops selling essential commodities and construction materials would be allowed to function.