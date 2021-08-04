Covid severity decreasing in Kerala: Health Minister

Covid severity decreasing in Kerala: Health Minister

The number of patients seeking treatment at hospitals and those needing ICU support has dwindled

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 04 2021, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 13:13 ist
The Health Minister also said the department is now assessing the impact of 'break-through infection' and 'reinfection'. Credit: PTI Photo

Despite a high number of daily positive cases, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday said the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic was decreasing in the state.

The number of patients seeking treatment at hospitals and those needing ICU support has dwindled, she said during the Question Hour session in the Assembly.

"The hospital occupancy and ICU occupancy have decreased in the state now-a--days. That means, the severity of the disease is decreasing," George pointed out.

Read more: Long-lasting Covid symptoms rare in children, finds study

The Health Minister also said the department is now assessing the impact of 'break-through infection' and 'reinfection' among people.

"We are examining whether people are experiencing vaccine breakthrough infection (a Covid case that occurs in someone who is fully vaccinated) and reinfection (a person, who was infected and recovered, is infected again)," she said.

As per a recent survey conducted by the Health Department, the reinfection rate has decreased remarkably. However, vaccine breakthrough infection is happening in the state, she said, quoting the survey.

Rejecting opposition criticism, George told the House that if a person died of Covid-19, it would be recorded as such. The instances of people, who died of the virus infection but excluded from the list of Covid deaths somehow, would be examined, she said, adding that no comparison had been made so far between the pandemic death figures of the Health and Local Self Government Departments.

The state, on Tuesday, reported 23,676 fresh Covid cases pushing the total infection caseload to 34,49,149, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 17,103 after 148 more deaths. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Athletes flaunt array of colorful hairdos at Olympics

Athletes flaunt array of colorful hairdos at Olympics

South Koreans decode global popularity of K-dramas

South Koreans decode global popularity of K-dramas

Blast in Afghan capital as Taliban battle govt forces

Blast in Afghan capital as Taliban battle govt forces

Bounce turns old scooters into electric vehicles

Bounce turns old scooters into electric vehicles

Restore mangroves to save Sundarbans

Restore mangroves to save Sundarbans

Why African students overstay in Bengaluru

Why African students overstay in Bengaluru

 