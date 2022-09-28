CPI(M) in Kerala in damage control mode over LDF’s alleged PFI links

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala was on the defensive after Bharatiya Janata Party accused CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front’s ally Indian National League (INL) of having links with Rehab India Foundation (RIF), which is a known affiliate of Popular Front of India (PFI).

BJP leader Amit Malaviya and party’s Kerala president K Surendran alleged that INL national president Muhammed Sulaiman was associated with the RIF. The two BJP leaders also pointed out that INL’s Ahammad Devarkovil was the Kerala ports minister in the CPI(M)-led government.

Alleging that Devarkovil was also associated with the RIF, Surendran demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan make his stand clear on INL.

Meanwhile, Devarkovil denied having any links with RIF and accused the BJP of stirring the pot unnecessarily.

INL top leader Kassim Irikkur announced that Sulaiman was earlier associated with RIF, because it was a secular body. But Sulaiman later resigned from it, and was no longer involved in any way, Irikkur said. The INL leader also called Devarkovil’s alleged association with RIF as “baseless allegations”.

On the other hand, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury asked the BJP to present proof of INL’s links with RIF or PFI.

