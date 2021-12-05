CPM, BJP spar over 'political murder' in Kerala

A spat between the CPI(M) and the BJP-RSS in Kerala over the recent murder of a CPM worker aggravated further on Sunday as BJP leader and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan raised suspicion that the CPM to divert attention from the embarrassment in Kasargod.

CPM local leaders of Kasargod, including a former MLA, were arraigned by CBI in the murder of two Youth Congress workers.

The CPM has been maintaining that the murder of party local leader P B Sandeep Kumar of Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta last week was a political murder carried out by BJP-RSS. Even as the police initially maintained that personal rivalry was the reason, a report filed later at court stated that it was due to political rivalry.

BJP state president K Surendran alleged that one of the accused in the Thiruvalla murder was from CPM's stronghold Kannur district and was a henchman of the CPM.

The BJP was countering that the prime accused was a former BJP Yuva Morcha activist expelled from the party earlier for anti-social activities and no one else had any BJP connection.

