CPM urges people not to give information for NRP, but for Census only

The CPM, on Sunday, urged the people not to provide information for the National Population Register.

A three day CPM central committee meeting in Thiruvananthapuram urged the centre to clarify on Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat's statement on de-radicalisation camps in the country. The CC meeting also condemned army officials making an open statement on political lines.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters after the CC meeting on Sunday that the party would carry out door to door campaign to make the people aware of the problems caused by NPR and NRC and how NPR would lead to NRC and CAA.

"We would urge the people to give personal details required for census only and not to give any information being sought for the NPR. Chief Ministers of all states who were opposed to CAA would be urged to keep off from NPR as NPR would lead to NRC," Mr Yechury said.

Rethink on Governor's post

Referring to the stand-off between the left-front government in Kerala and Governor Mr Arif Mohammed Khan, Mr Yechury said that the post of Governor was not relevant in a democratic system and hence it was time to think if we need such a system. Governors were representatives of President. It was a legacy of the colonial system, he said.

Mr Yechury said that the CPM welcomed the ongoing stirs by various outfits, including women and students, against CAA. The BJP was implementing the RSS ideology of making the country a Hindu fascist nation, he alleged.