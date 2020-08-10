Death toll in Munnar landslide rises to 49, over 25 still missing

Six more bodies were recovered from the landslide-hit Pettimudi at Munnar in Idukki district, while over 25 were still missing. The death toll reached 49.

Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose said that those still missing included many children.

The search was being carried out at the nearby river and forest areas as the chances of bodies washed away was high. The search among debris was getting delayed as huge rocks that caved in over the settlement clusters need to be removed.

Several bodies were already recovered from the nearby river. The bodies also started decomposing. Among the deceased, six were working as temporary staff with the state forest department.

Postmortem examination of the bodies being recovered was performed and funeral performed.

Meanwhile, there was a decline in the rough weather that prevailed across the state over the last few days. Though many parts of the state, including Kasargod, were flooded, the floodwater receded at most places.