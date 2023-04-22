Demand for action over bear's death in Kerala

Demand for action against officials for bear's death in Kerala

Animal rights forum 'People for Animals' is planning to move court seeking action against officials

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram ,
  • Apr 22 2023, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 01:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Former union minister and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi has demanded action against forest officials in Kerala for the death of a bear during rescue operation.

Gandhi criticised Kerala's forest department saying it was the worst in the country. The bear died owing to the unscientific rescue operation, she said.

Meanwhile, Kerala forest minister A K Saseendran sought a report from the forest department on the incident. He said that action would be taken against officials concerned in case of any lapses.

Also Read | Panic in Kerala village after bear falls into well and dies

Animal rights forum 'People for Animals' is planning to move court seeking action against officials. 

The bear that fell into the well on private premises on Thursday died after it drowned during the rescue operation. The bear was tranquillized and while it was being taken out using a net, it plunged into the well and died.

India News
Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram 
Animal rescue
forest department
bear
Maneka Gandhi

