Demand for action against officials for bear's death in Kerala

Former union minister and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi has demanded action against forest officials in Kerala for the death of a bear during rescue operation.
Gandhi criticised Kerala's forest department saying it was the worst in the country. The bear died owing to the unscientific rescue operation, she said.
Meanwhile, Kerala forest minister A K Saseendran sought a report from the forest department on the incident. He said that action would be taken against officials concerned in case of any lapses.
Also Read | Panic in Kerala village after bear falls into well and dies
Animal rights forum 'People for Animals' is planning to move court seeking action against officials.
The bear that fell into the well on private premises on Thursday died after it drowned during the rescue operation. The bear was tranquillized and while it was being taken out using a net, it plunged into the well and died.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
It's the last phase of my career: Dhoni after CSK win
Glacier melting 'off the charts': WMO report
Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich
K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics
A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs
Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side
Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day
Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit
$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport
Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka