Driver "sleeps," car hits tree; 6 killed in Tamil Nadu

Driver "sleeps," car hits tree; 6 killed in Tamil Nadu

PTI
PTI, Villupuram,
  • Jul 16 2020, 18:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 18:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Five people belonging to a family and a car driver were killed while two children sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a tree near here on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred during the wee hours today at Pathiri village near Tindivanam, about 38 km from here and all the six bodies have been brought to the government medical college hospital here for autopsy.

The two injured children were being treated at the same facility, the official said. An eight-year-old girl also died and two other children aged four and nine were injured.

"It appears the driver slept moments before the mishap at about 5:15 am when the vehicle was on the highway in the periphery of Pathiri village," a police official at the jurisdictional police station told PTI quoting an eye-witness account.

As soon as the vehicle hit the tree, the driver lost control, he said. The family, belonging to a village in Tirunelveli district were on their way to Kancheepuram where they own a business.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Car accident

What's Brewing

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

 