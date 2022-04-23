Another e-vehicle explosion kills Andhra man, injures 3

E-scooter battery explosion kills one, injures three in Andhra Pradesh

The incident took place a day after the family purchased the vehicle; details on make, manufacturer awaited

IANS
IANS, Vijayawada,
  Apr 23 2022, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 12:34 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Photos

A man was killed and three others injured when the battery of an electric two-wheeler exploded in their house in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The incident took place in Vijayawada early Saturday when the man had kept the battery on charging in the bedroom.

Shiva Kumar, his wife and their two children sustained burn injuries. Hearing their screams, neighbours rushed to their rescue and transported them to a hospital, where Shiva Kumar succumbed while his wife is stated to be in a critical condition.

The man had reportedly purchased the electric scooter on Friday. The name of the manufacturer and other details are awaited. This is the second such fatal incident in the Telugu states in less than a week.

Also Read — 40 e-scooters of Jitendra EV catch fire, company launches probe

An 80-year-old man was killed and two others suffered burn injuries in Telangana's Nizamabad district on April 19 when the battery of an electric two-wheeler exploded. The incident took place in a house where a battery was being charged.

The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 304A (causing death due to negligence) against Pure EV, which issued a statement deeply regretting the incident and stating that it is cooperating with local authorities and seeking details from the user.

A series of such incidents in the country has created concern over the safety of batteries. Three Pure EV scooters and electric vehicles of some other manufacturers caught fire in separate incidents in recent months.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

