ED arrests Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's former secretary Sivasankar

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's former principal secretary M Sivasankar has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged corruption in a housing scheme sponsored by an UAE-based agency.

Sivasankar, who retired from service last month, was earlier arrested by the ED and Customs in connection with a gold smuggling case involving officials of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. He was in judicial remand for over three months.

Sivasankar was being quizzed by the ED in Kochi over the last couple of days in connection with the housing scheme case and his arrest was recorded by late on Tuesday night. He will be produced before a court on Wednesday, said sources.

Sivasankar allegedly accepted bribe for awarding the housing project at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district to a private firm Unitac. The company authorities had confessed that over Rs 4 crore was given as commission to various persons. Around Rs 1 crore recovered from a bank locker of the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh was suspected to be commission received by Sivasankar.

Sivasankar was initially arrested by the ED in October 2020 in connection with the gold smuggling case and other agencies also recorded his arrest later. Though he was suspended from service, he was later reinstated after he received bail but he was not given any key posts.