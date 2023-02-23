ED asks Kerala CM's close aide to appear on Monday

ED asks Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's close aide to appear on February 27

The Chief Minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar was already arrested by the ED in the case

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 23 2023, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 20:48 ist
ED logo. Credit: PTI File Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's additional private secretary C M Raveendran has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for quizzing in connection with the probe into a UAE agency-funded housing scheme for the poor under the LIFE Mission scheme of the state government.

Raveendran, who has been a close aide of Vijayan and many CPM leaders, was asked to appear at the ED office in Kochi on February 27.

The Chief Minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar was already arrested by the ED in the case. Over Rs 4 crore was given as commission to various persons by the private firm that was awarded the work of the housing project at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur.

Raveendran was quizzed by the ED earlier also in connection with the gold and dollar smuggling allegations involving officials of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. Raveendran came under ED scanner after gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh mentioned his involvement in her statements to the investigation agencies.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala
ED
India News

What's Brewing

19-yr-old youngest to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

19-yr-old youngest to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

Boney Kapoor shares 'last picture' of Sridevi

Boney Kapoor shares 'last picture' of Sridevi

How are war crimes in Ukraine being investigated?

How are war crimes in Ukraine being investigated?

Amazon brings male Alexa voice option in India

Amazon brings male Alexa voice option in India

Ukrainian paintings find safe haven in Switzerland

Ukrainian paintings find safe haven in Switzerland

'E-bandage' that speeds healing by 30% developed

'E-bandage' that speeds healing by 30% developed

 