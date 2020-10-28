ED questions Kerala former minister

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Oct 28 2020, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 22:03 ist

The Enforcement Directorate quizzed Indian Union Muslim League leader and former minister V K Ebrahim Kunju in connection with a probe related to money laundering, in Kochi on Wednesday.

The allegation against him was that he deposited Rs 10 crore illegally earned money in the account of IUML's mouthpiece.

The agency initiated the probe on the basis of a high court directive on a public interest petition litigation.

There were allegations that the illegal money was earned from corruption in the construction of a fly-over in Kochi while Kunju was serving as public works minister in the previous UDF ministry. Owing to strength issues, the flyover is now being reconstructed.

