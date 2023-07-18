Ponmudi, son to appear before ED again today evening

ED summons Ponmudi, son on July 18 evening in money laundering case

This is nothing but a political vendetta by the BJP government because Ponmudi took on Governor R N Ravi on the new education policy, DMK said

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 18 2023, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 10:27 ist
Enforcement Directorate officials take Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy for enquiry after day-long searches at his premises in connection with a money laundering case, in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Higher Education minister K Ponmudi and his son who left the Enforcement Directorate office in the wee hours of Tuesday have been summoned to appear this evening in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining.

After almost an overnight enquiry by the ED officials, both Ponmudi and his MP son Gautham Sigamani were allowed to go home at about 3:30 am today and asked to appear before the ED officials at 4 pm today for further enquiry, DMK spokesperson and advocate A Saravanan said.

He claimed that the minister “cooperated well” with the central agency and wondered the necessity to put a 72-year-old minister to an overnight ordeal merely for obtaining a statement. “Nothing would have happened if the ED officials had asked him to appear in the morning for obtain the statement," he said.

Also Read | ED searches DMK minister Ponmudy’s premises

The raids were held at the premises of Ponmudy and his son in state capital Chennai and in the minister's stronghold of Villupuram. The ruling DMK dubbed the action as "political vendetta." The ED teams were escorted by armed personnel of the CRPF and they made some seizures of documents. The minister is an MLA from the Tirukkoyilur Assembly seat in Villupuram district while his 49-year old son Sigamani is a Member of Parliament representing the Kallakurichi seat.

“No unaccounted cash or any incriminating documents were seized from the minister as being claimed,” Saravanan told reporters here and sought to know if the central agency has issued any press statement regarding the seizure.

“What’s the logic in inquiring into a case 13 years after it was registered. This is nothing but a political vendetta by the BJP government because Ponmudi took on Governor R N Ravi on the new education policy, appointment of vice chancellors and other key issues,” he added. Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Narayanan Tirupathy, however, claimed that the minister was not arrested as his colleague V Senthil Balaji was, because Ponmudi cooperated.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
India News
ED

Related videos

What's Brewing

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

 