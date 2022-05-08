Eight killed in road accident in Telangana

Eight killed in road accident in Telangana

Those who sustained injuries were admitted to a hospital

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • May 08 2022, 22:22 ist
  • updated: May 08 2022, 22:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Eight people, including six women died and 20 others were injured in a collision involving a lorry and a mini truck in Kamareddy district on Sunday evening.

The mishap occurred at around 5 pm in Yellareddy mandal when the driver of the lorry took the wrong side of the road and hit the mini truck coming in the opposite direction, resulting in the spot death of two people while three others died on the way to the hospital, Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police B Srinivas Reddy told PTI.

Those who sustained injuries were admitted to a hospital. Investigation is on.

