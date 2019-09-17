Elected representatives from border districts meet KCR

People, including elected representatives from villages across five Legislative Assembly Segments from the Nanded district in Maharashtra are protesting, raising demands that the state government either implement the welfare schemes of the Telangana in their villages also or allow their villages to be merged with the Telangana state.

They have also decided to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls with this demand. They informed the same to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. They met on Tuesday afternoon and sought his support for their agitation. They said they are ready to contest on the TRS party ticket if allotted.

Leaders from Nalgaon, Bhokar, Degloor, Kinwat and Hathgaon Assembly segments in Nanded district in Maharashtra, bordering Telangana have met the CM in the Legislative Assembly premises. Under the leadership of Babli Sarpanch, Babu Rao Ganapath Rao Kadam, who led the movement to merge the villages with the Telangana, the leaders have also expressed their anguish to KCR.

“Our villages are bordering Telangana's villages. But when compared, the situation in our villages and in Telangana state are different" they told the CM.

They said that in the past, 40 villages in the Dharmabad Taluk have passed a resolution demanding their villages’ merger with the Telangana state. Responding to the resolution, the Maharashtra Government then declared a Rs 40 crore grant for these villages and stated that they would be releasing Rs 12 Crore immediately. But till date, not even a single Rupee was released, the leaders said.

“Against this backdrop, we are demanding the Maharashtra state government to implement the welfare schemes being implemented by the Telangana state. In case the Maharashtra government is not in a position to do, we are demanding merger of our villages into Telangana state. We will agitate with this demand. We will contest the coming Assembly polls with this slogan. If Sri KCR gives us an opportunity, we will contest on the TRS tickets, “they declared.

The CM said that other than people from five Assembly segments from Nanded district, people are also asking for the TRS tickets from Bhiwandi, Sholapur, and Rajara. He said a decision would be taken on this shortly.