Ensure safe rescue of Indians stuck in Myanmar: Stalin to PM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday seeking his intervention in rescue and safe repatriation of nearly 300 Indians—including 50 from the state—from Myanmar where they are facing “severe hardships.”

Stalin, in his letter, said that the Indians had initially gone to Thailand for IT-related jobs through private recruitment agencies, but were forcibly taken to Myanmar for carrying out illegal jobs online.

“Further, reports are being received that they are physically assaulted by their employers on their refusal to do so. The state government is in touch with 17 such Tamils who are desperately seeking the support of the government to intervene quickly and rescue them,” Stalin said.

Stalin wrote to Modi saying the latter should request the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take up the issue with the authorities in Myanmar for the immediate rescue and safe repatriation of Indians held there in illegal captivity.

Hours after the Tamil Nadu government released the letter, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said he spoke to Indian Ambassador in Myanmar, Vinay Kumar, regarding the issue.

“(The) Ambassador apprised me of the developments and informed me that all efforts are on to release the Indians as soon as possible. Mission is closely following up the matter,” the minister wrote on his verified Twitter page.